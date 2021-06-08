Legends of League boss gives evidence in misconduct trial

Legends of League organiser Troy Byers at the launch of a previous event. Mr Byers has been called to give evidence during the trial.

THE BOSS of the International Legends of League spent a second day giving evidence in the trial of two former Ipswich City Council officers charged with misconduct.

Maintaining their innocence of the Crown prosecution charge, both Craig Maudsley, 57, and Ben Hayward, 39, spent their second day in Ipswich District Court listening to businessman and witness Troy Byers being cross-examined by their defence counsel.

Mr Byers is a former rugby league player and the director of Legends of League with the Ipswich sports event he ran a central element to the charges.

Both Maudsley and Hayward have pleaded not guilty to one charge of committing misconduct in public office at Ipswich City Council between August 2, 2016 and July 20, 2017. The charge relates to doing an act or making an omission.

The charge has some differing alleged facts for each of the accused and involves between $10,000 and $12,500 that the council paid toward the rugby league event and dinner including payment for tables, advertising and promotion.

Maudsley is the former chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation at Ipswich City Council.

Hayward was the executive officer to former mayor Paul Pisasale.

In the case prosecuted by Noel Needham, the Crown alleges their offences were committed by failing to follow correct council policy and procedures in providing the funds after Maudsley was alleged to have left it too late to secure sponsorship.

The Crown alleges council procedures were subverted.

During cross examination on Tuesday afternoon by Maudsley’s defence barrister Tony Glynn QC, Mr Byers was taken through a conversation he had with Maudsley that was recorded in phone intercepts.

Mr Glynn said he had told Maudsley of what was said in a conversation he had with then-mayor Paul Pisasale about what council funds he would get for the event, and that Mr Byers quoted Pisasale as saying to him: “Troy don’t worry you’ll get ten. Don’t worry I’ll buy stuff”.

Mr Byers, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, agreed he had said that.

The court heard there had also been mention of the Red and White foundation and the Kodi’s Message group (which targets bullying) that was to get funds from the Friday night event at the United Sports Club dinner.

The jury was told, however, that Mr Pisasale did not attend and that instead of sponsorship, the funds would be based on invoices.

Stephen Kissick, defence barrister for Hayward, took Mr Byers through the day of the event launch on May 11 at North Ipswich reserve where a promotional photo was taken and published in the Queensland Times.

“Mayor Pisasale got bitten or scratched by a possum in the car park,” Mr Kissick asked.

Mr Byers said he was not sure.

Mr Kissick asked Mr Byers about a conversation he had with Maudsley who had asked him: “Did Ben (Hayward) ring you”.

Mr Byers said he knew of Hayward and only spoke to him once at the launch with Pisasale.

Mr Kissick put it to him that Ben (Hayward) had asked if the organisation was not-for-profit, and that in the intercepted phone call to Maudsley, Mr Byers had stated: “Ben said no, you can’t do that Paul. You can’t do that Paul (apparently referring to buying tickets at an event auction).

Mr Kissick quoted some details of the call with Mr Byers saying: “Here’s f***ing Ben saying, looking at me saying he f***ing can’t” (referring to Pisasale’s comment about intending to bid at an auction).

Mr Byers agreed, saying he had used, “a bit of blue language” in the call.

The jury trial before Judge Brad Farr SC is likely to conclude by Wednesday afternoon.