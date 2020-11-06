Menu
Queensland hospitality trail-blazer Michael Gambaro, co-founder of Gambaro’s seafood restaurant, has passed away surrounded by his family.
Legendary restaurateur Michael Gambaro dies at 83

by Kylie Lang
6th Nov 2020 12:16 PM
Legendary restaurateur Michael Gambaro has died, aged 83.

Mr Gambaro passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at 9.45pm on Thursday.

Michael and Joyce Gambaro.
Heartbroken eldest son John Gambaro said: "Dad loved his family, his friends and customers; he loved his work and was so proud of the life he created."

A trail-blazing figure in Australian hospitality, Mr Gambaro, a father of eight, was the consummate restaurateur, warmly welcoming guests to his Petrie Terrace restaurant, right up until the last few years.

 

Gambaro’s in 1982.
He founded Gambaro's seafood restaurant with his late brother Domenico in 1972, capitalising on the simple Caxton Street fish and chip shop started by their Italian immigrant father Giovanbaptista in 1953.

Michael Gambaro with wife Joyce and sons John and Donny Gambaro in 2003. Picture: Jamie Hanson
For close to 70 years, the Gambaro name has been synonymous with seafood, with Michael's sons John, Frank and Donny not only working in the family business but expanding it beyond their father's dreams.

Michael Gambaro with his sons, Donny, Frank and John. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
The Gambaro empire now comprises the multi-award winning Gambaro Restaurant, MG Bar and Function Centre, Persone in North Quay, Black Hide by Gambaro at The Treasury, Black Hide Steakhouse Caxton Street, and the five-star boutique hotel Gambaro Hotel.

Michael Gambaro is also survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Joyce, daughters Rosie, Clair, Gina, Maria and Hedy, 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

