Legendary coach has developed champions for 60 years

MENTOR: Bailey Pashley has coached athletics for 60 years and mentored hundreds of athletes. Cordell Richardson

HE has prepared athletes for Commonwealth Games and coached numerous others to state and national honours, but watching aspiring young competitors achieve a new personal best on the back of their own hard work is what truly drives Bailey Pashley.

The legendary athletics coach, who was recognised with an OAM in 2016, is not ready to hang up the stopwatch after 60 years of service to the sport.

"I've got a couple of 10-year-olds that are coming to me now and they're doing quite well,” he said.

"I get as much of a kick out of them as the ones who are doing other things at a higher level.”

Wherever his teaching career would take him, Mr Pashley became a huge influence on the local athletics scene and he has mentored hundreds of athletes while based in Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Lockyer Valley.

He arrived in Ipswich in 1982, where he bought a property at Karrabin and converted it into a training track, now complete with a long jump pit, javelin run-up, shot put circle and gymnasium.

It is the home base for the Lockyer District Athletic Club, which was formed in 2014 to harness the untapped potential of country talent in the region.

Mr Pashley said advances in technology and sport science had completely changed the process of moulding young athletes into champions from when he first started in 1959.

The sport has received more support from government for funding over time and it had also become a more inclusive space for people with disabilities.

"We've got the knowledge now, we've got the science behind it and the athletes' motivation is just enhanced,” he said.

"We only knew for example the basics of how to run, how to sprint, how to jump.

"Now we can put all the other components to it like developing strength, agility and speed.

"Every athlete needs speed so they've all got to do their speed, they've all got to do their weight strength and their plyometric strength. We're training our technical stuff.”

Monetary rewards and sponsorships were a "mammoth step” forward but he had noticed more young men dropping out of athletics as they hit the age of 15, while young women got more involved.

Mr Pashley believed personal development was just as important as building strength and speed.

"I'm just not teaching athletes, I'm coaching young people for all aspects of life,” he said.

"Here in Ipswich the primary school sector plays a tremendous part in the development.

"A lot of our state stars and a lot of our national stars have come through the primary school program. It's one of the best.”