Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MENTOR: Bailey Pashley has coached athletics for 60 years and mentored hundreds of athletes.
MENTOR: Bailey Pashley has coached athletics for 60 years and mentored hundreds of athletes. Cordell Richardson
News

Legendary coach has developed champions for 60 years

Lachlan Mcivor
by
5th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE has prepared athletes for Commonwealth Games and coached numerous others to state and national honours, but watching aspiring young competitors achieve a new personal best on the back of their own hard work is what truly drives Bailey Pashley.

The legendary athletics coach, who was recognised with an OAM in 2016, is not ready to hang up the stopwatch after 60 years of service to the sport.

"I've got a couple of 10-year-olds that are coming to me now and they're doing quite well,” he said.

"I get as much of a kick out of them as the ones who are doing other things at a higher level.”

Wherever his teaching career would take him, Mr Pashley became a huge influence on the local athletics scene and he has mentored hundreds of athletes while based in Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Lockyer Valley.

He arrived in Ipswich in 1982, where he bought a property at Karrabin and converted it into a training track, now complete with a long jump pit, javelin run-up, shot put circle and gymnasium.

It is the home base for the Lockyer District Athletic Club, which was formed in 2014 to harness the untapped potential of country talent in the region.

Mr Pashley said advances in technology and sport science had completely changed the process of moulding young athletes into champions from when he first started in 1959.

The sport has received more support from government for funding over time and it had also become a more inclusive space for people with disabilities.

"We've got the knowledge now, we've got the science behind it and the athletes' motivation is just enhanced,” he said.

"We only knew for example the basics of how to run, how to sprint, how to jump.

"Now we can put all the other components to it like developing strength, agility and speed.

"Every athlete needs speed so they've all got to do their speed, they've all got to do their weight strength and their plyometric strength. We're training our technical stuff.”

Monetary rewards and sponsorships were a "mammoth step” forward but he had noticed more young men dropping out of athletics as they hit the age of 15, while young women got more involved.

Mr Pashley believed personal development was just as important as building strength and speed.

"I'm just not teaching athletes, I'm coaching young people for all aspects of life,” he said.

"Here in Ipswich the primary school sector plays a tremendous part in the development.

"A lot of our state stars and a lot of our national stars have come through the primary school program. It's one of the best.”

athletics bailey pashley coach ipswich lockyer district athletic club
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Company's workload doubles with chopper success

    premium_icon Company's workload doubles with chopper success

    Business In a small and rickety Ipswich shed, Geosim Technologies is rapidly asserting itself as a world-leading simulation business.

    • 5th Mar 2019 2:06 PM
    VIDEO: Teen brutally bashed by Ipswich school kids

    premium_icon VIDEO: Teen brutally bashed by Ipswich school kids

    News His face was so swollen doctors could not properly assess him

    Country music star Kate Cook's tumultuous upbringing

    premium_icon Country music star Kate Cook's tumultuous upbringing

    Music Country fondly remembers Lowood star who was found dead at 36

    Top 10 suburbs for capital growth in Ipswich

    premium_icon Top 10 suburbs for capital growth in Ipswich

    Property Was your suburb in the top 10 for capital growth?

    • 5th Mar 2019 2:00 PM