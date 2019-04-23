Legendary brothers to help Swifts celebrate 100 years

Swifts' 1985 under-18 premiership-winning team will be one of the fine sides remembered during the club's 100 year celebrations.

Swifts' 1985 under-18 premiership-winning team will be one of the fine sides remembered during the club's 100 year celebrations.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Swifts Rugby League Football Club members past and present will come together to celebrate 100 magnificent years at a Sportsman's Luncheon on May 18.

Special rugby league greats will be joined by former clubmen, the Walters, Coyne and Morris brothers, and the 1985 under-18 premiership winning side at the Swifts Sports Club on Green Street at Booval from 11.30am to mark the milestone.

Swifts has a rich and proud history of promoting grassroots sport in the Ipswich region and club committee member Desley Court said reaching 100 years was a remarkable achievement. She was very much looking forward to the reunion.

"The club is run by just a few dedicated people and friends," she said.

"It is a family club and it is about getting families involved."

Court said it would be a chance for those associated with the club to reconnect with old friends and teammates.

"Some probably haven't seen each other since they stopped playing," she said.

Over the years, Swifts have lifted the premiership trophy 10 times and had countless players achieve higher honours representing their region, state and country.

"The club has had its ups and downs," Court said.

Court, who has been involved with the club since 1981, said it had been particularly rewarding witnessing boys progress through the grades and mature into young men.

"It gives the kids something to do," she said.

"We all love seeing them running around the paddock."

She hoped the younger generation would take over the running of the club and continue its traditions in years to come.

Court has written a centenary book recording key moments throughout the club's illustrious 100 years in existence.

It will be on hand to view at all home games this season.

Some 100 copies have also been printed and are available for purchase for $20 from the club.

Tickets to the Sportsman's Luncheon cost $50, which includes a buffet lunch.

Drinks may be purchased separately.

Raffles will be held and the fundraising auction promises to be a highlight, with a Queensland jersey signed by the Walters brothers and other priceless memorabilia to go under the hammer.

Contact Desley Court on 0415106947 or Swifts Sports Club on 3281 4877 by May 4 to secure your place.

Bookings are essential. No tickets will be available at the door.