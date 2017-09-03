Legend West watches on with one eye in last game

FINAL ACT: Norths great Steven West in action moments before an accidental poke in the eye ended his night and his stellar rugby league career.

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

NORTHS legend Steven West could only watch from the sidelines through one eye as his 2017 premiership dream slipped away at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old warhorse copped an accidental poke in the eye late in the first half of the 40-16 preliminary final loss to Fassifern and was unable to return for the second stanza.

His left eye stayed shut for the entire second half and only started to reopen when he spoke to the QT after the final siren.

"I copped a palm or a knee to the eye after I put a kick in and went in for the tackle,” a dejected West said.

"At half-time I couldn't open it at all and had some ice on it during the second half.

"I've only just started to be able to open it now. I was frustrated watching.

"Knowing we didn't play as good as we can was probably the most frustrating thing.”

West copped a nasty arm injury on Thursday night at training and there were concerns around him leading into the match.

But the gutsy half played with a guard on his right arm and didn't shirk it despite being in discomfort.

The great Darren Lockyer watched the 2011 grand final qualifier against Manly from the sidelines after he fractured his cheek the previous week against the Dragons after landing a golden point field goal.

It was the final club game he was associated with as a player for the Broncos.

West, who won the A grade player of the year award on Friday night, has also hung up his boots.

Like Lockyer, he leaves the game a champion.

"That's it for me,” West said.

"It is probably not the way I wanted to go out, but that's footy.

"Our players kept going, even though the game was probably out of their reach. They never give up until the last siren. I am proud of the boys.

"Congratulations to the Fassifern boys. I hope they go well next week.”