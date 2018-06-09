Legend of Lennon lives on in music

A NEW show is about to give John Lennon fans an insight into the man, his life, his music and his tragic death.

To this day many still remember where they were when John Lennon was shot outside his apartment building in 1980.

It brought an end to the career one of the most successful and loved singer-songwriters in history. Lennon's music remains just as popular to this day.

Vocalist and Bachelor of Arts student Matthew Angelino will bring his show Strawberry Fields to Ipswich on June 16. It covers the life of Lennon from his birth in a war-torn nation, all the way to his tragic murder in New York.

Featuring original interviews with managers, his first wife Cynthia, original Beatles drummer Pete Best, friends, and colleagues, it is an in-depth look at the life of a man who changed music forever.

"I grew up listening to The Beatles - like most people - and I've always been drawn to the work of John Lennon and his partnership with Paul McCartney," Angelino said.

DAY IN THE LIFE: Matthew Angelino will star in Strawberry Fields at Studio 188. Cordell Richardson

"I love the messages behind the songs. I think what I love about them is that in terms of production alone, they tried so many things. They used different instruments, some from other cultures, and I adore that period where they dared to experiment."

Angelino says the show will appeal to anyone of any age. All you have to do is have an interest in The Beatles.

"Anyone that has heard and loved The Beatles, no matter what age will enjoy this show. I think younger audiences will enjoy it as they will learn things they didn't know, and older audiences will enjoy the nostalgia of that era.

"All the songs in the show are Lennon's, and then there are lots of visual aids that cover his life before The Beatles, after they split, his life with Yoko Ono, then right up to his death.

"As a student of music, I have such an appreciation of his songs, in fact some I wasn't familiar with before this show, as there was so much more to his life after The Beatles.

"Anyone thinking about coming will enjoy it. It has so much personal content relating to John Lennon and his life."

Strawberry Fields is on June 16 at Studio 188. Visit http://www.studio188.com.aufor more information