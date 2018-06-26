Menu
Council News

Legal request increase puts council budget in red

Helen Spelitis
by
26th Jun 2018 12:03 AM
THE council's legal costs have risen significantly in the past year with requests for services almost doubling, spurred by the ongoing corruption investigation and increased demand for legal advice.

So far this financial year, the council has spent $740,000 on legal costs related to the everyday running of the organisation - $294,000 above budget.

In May, the council's Legal Services Branch received 30 additional legal requests, seven of which were classified "high priority".

The figures come from Ipswich City Council's latest City Management Finance and Community Engagement committee meeting agenda that also shows approval has been given for the council to hire a new solicitor, although the position is yet to be advertised.

Between January and May, the council received 190 legal requests compared to 101 during the same period the year before.

The requests cover a range of areas including defending decisions over development applications, such as the rejection of the controversial Bellbird Park residential estate.

A council spokesperson said the increase in numbers could be attributed to both requirements of the ongoing CCC investigation and council officers utilising the Legal Services Branch "even more in the day-to-day business of council".

The legal matters listed in the report do not relate to individual employees' court cases covered under either the Legal Assistance Policy or via the council's Local Government Mutual insurance policy.

"A 'legal request' is simply a formal request for advice to the Legal Services Branch by council officers, including the CEO," the spokesperson said.

"It could relate to matters of contract advice, litigation, statutory interpretation, planning, procurement, insurance, governance and any other local government activity.

"Requests for advice are made on legal matters which impact on council business and the operating environment of local government."

The majority of requests related to day-to-day activities came from the council's Works Parks and Sport department and, the Finance and Corporate Service.

Of the legal requests received since May 1 this year, 7 per cent were received from Property and Development, 7 per cent from Health Safety and Regulatory Services and 7 per cent from Executive Secretary; 10 per cent from Economic Development and Marketing, 33 per cent from Works Parks and Sport, and 37 per cent from Finance and Corporate Services.

Ipswich Queensland Times

