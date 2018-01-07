12-Hour Period: ‘Faulty’ road rule catching drivers out

The NSW Centre for Road Safety website states THC (the active ingredient in cannabis) can typically be detected in saliva by a Mobile Drug Testing (MDT) stick for up to 12 hours after use. Picture: iStock

LEGAL experts are calling for reforms to confusing government advice on 'drug-driving' after hundreds of drivers say they have tested positive for marijuana despite being sober.

Some drivers even say they have tested positive almost two weeks after taking the drug. Some say they have even been punished after inhaling passive smoke, eating hemp seeds or rubbing hemp balm on their skin - which is perfectly legal.

The NSW Centre for Road Safety website states THC (the active ingredient in cannabis) can typically be detected in saliva by a Mobile Drug Testing (MDT) stick for up to 12 hours after use. Stimulants such as speed, ice and pills, can typically be detected for one to two days.

Stiff penalties apply for those caught by the state's roadside drug stings. Drivers caught with drugs in their system will face court, could lose their licence, be fined and end up with a criminal record. They can also be directed to undertake driver education programs.

Leading criminal barrister Stephen Lawrence said he has heard hundreds of cases where drivers have tested positive to cannabis - despite saying they have smoked marijuana "well outside of the 12-hour period". In several cases he said people claimed to have last smoked pot almost two weeks before they were busted.

"It's possible, I suppose, that some of these people may be lying about when they last consumed cannabis," he said.

"But, when you, as a magistrate or a criminal lawyer see a constant run of cases where people are saying exactly the same thing and you judge it, as a practitioner, not to be said in a self-serving way - you form a view.

"A lot of practitioners have certainly now formed the view that the 12-hour figure is misleading."

Lawrence said it has been a "constant issue" since the state's government announced a crackdown on drug driving in 2015 - warning that mobile drug testing would triple to almost 100,000 tests each year by 2017.

He has written several papers on the issue and said the government needs to look at its advice urgently.

In a scathing judgment, Lismore magistrate David Heilpern also said he had heard hundreds of similar cases in the space of just a few months in which drivers said they had waited days, sometimes weeks, after smoking cannabis before driving - but still tested positive.

He said the prosecution remained silent throughout hundreds of cases early in 2016, even when the defendants claimed they tested positive for cannabis after passive smoking, eating hemp seeds, rubbing hemp balm or taking medicinal tincture.

"In the vast majority of cases the time frame has been over 12 hours," Mr Heilpern said.

"On not one occasion has the prosecution cavilled with this contention.

"The prosecution have remained silent when people claim that they consumed cannabis weeks prior.

"Not once has any scientific evidence been produced to this court that supports the contention that the final or any other test only works for 12 hours.

"It could be that every single one of those defendants are lying to the police. However, on balance, I find that this is unlikely."

Mr Lawrence agreed, adding: "As a criminal lawyer, you get a sense, over a long period of time, as to whether people are being self-serving and dishonest or whether they are being honest and frank to you."

However, Professor Jan Copeland, director of National Cannabis Prevention and Information Centre, said the idea a driver could test positive to cannabis days after smoking it was based on a misunderstanding of how the oral test works.

She said the oral swab does not test for metabolised cannabis which can stay in the system for up to 90 days for regular users.

"They only test for the active THC," she told Fairfax Media. "While there can be a delay of hours since the person smoked, they can still have active THC in their blood and be impaired.

"So the idea that you can be picked up on an oral fluid swab and not be impaired is very unlikely."

Mr Lawrence said motorists who feel like they've been misled by the government's advice may be able to make an appeal.

"It is a defence to a criminal charge if a person has an honest and reasonable mistaken belief in a state of affairs which, if it exists, means they are not guilty," he said.

"So for example, if you had an honest and reasonable belief based on things that you read on a government website about how long active THC stays in your system, you had structured your behaviour around that advice and then you tested positive for a roadside test - then you should be seeking legal advice about whether you might have a defence of honest and reasonable mistake of fact."

However, he added that drivers should not come to the conclusion that there is a safe amount of cannabis to use or a fixed time frame they should stick to.

"Because illicit drugs are not regulated, there is no way to tell you how much you have taken," he said.

The Centre For Road Safety's Executive Director Bernard Carlon told news.com.au that the length of time that illegal drugs can be detected by MDT depends on the amount taken, frequency of use of the drug, and other factors that vary between individuals.

"Any positive screening test at the roadside is always confirmed by a laboratory test," he said. "With cannabis, a driver is only charged with a presence offence if THC, the psychoactive component of the drug, is confirmed in the sample.

"These illegal drugs can be detected in your saliva by an MDT for a significant time after drug use, even if you feel you are OK to drive."

A NSW Police said roadside drug testing will continue as normal.

"NSW Police are committed to drug testing drivers for illicit substances and will continue to have a highly visible presence on our roads, in order to save lives," a spokesman said.

"All police area commands, along with the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, have the resources and supplies to conduct random drug testing at any location at any time.

"Driving with drugs in your system is dangerous to yourself and other road users for a number of reasons, including slow reaction times, loss of concentration, poor decision making, and aggressive driving."

Have you been unfairly punished?