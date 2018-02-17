Menu
WA woman stole $1.9m from law firm

Woman arrested over $1.9M fraud. Image:Getty
by AAP

A WOMAN has been charged with stealing more than $1.9 million from the Perth law firm that employed her.

WA police say the Kalamunda woman was a legal practitioner at the city firm when she allegedly stole the money from a solicitorâ€™s trust account, including funds held for distribution to deceased estates, between 2013 and 2017.

Major Fraud Squad detectives have charged the 45-year-old woman with nine counts of stealing as a servant and sheâ€™s due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on March 12.

Topics:  employee fraud law firm theft

