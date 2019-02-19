Legal eagles dry up for Febfast

BAD HABIT: The Ipswich Maurice Blackburn crew is taking part in febfast. Most staff have chosen to go without sugar, alcohol, or coffee. (from left) Chantel Woodhouse, Rachel Baills, Emily Wall, Jermia Burton, Michaela Bartonkova and Rachael Harvey.

GIVING up the grog for a month has proven something of a double-edged sword for Maurice Blackburn Ipswich team leader Michaela Bartonkova.

Ms Bartonkova and the majority of staff at the law firm have jumped on the Febfast cause again this year after successfully raising about $1000 last year.

Febfast involves giving up something near and dear for the entire month to raise money for people battling alcohol abuse.

As a social drinker, Ms Bartonkova said the toughest part of Febfast for her was dealing with the social stigma of turning down a beverage.

"It's a case of so far, so good, but it has been hard going to social events and telling people I will just be having a soft drink,” she said.

"People sort of look at you funny.”

On the positive side Ms Bartonkova, a self-described fitness fanatic, has noticed that leaving the drink alone on weekends has given her increased energy levels and helped her sleep easier.

Other staff at Maurice Blackburn are giving up sugar or junk food for the month to raise money.

"The majority of our team is on board,” Ms Bartonkova said.

"In terms of fundraising, the more the better. We will be aiming to beat that $1000 mark.”

Money raised through Febfast goes towards detox and rehabilitation programs, social outreach, education and employment and safe housing for people struggling with drug and alcohol dependency.