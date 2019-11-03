Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Legal battle brewing over quarry

by Peter Carruthers
3rd Nov 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A LEGAL battle is brewing over approval of a controversial basalt quarry north of Innisfail as further concern about environmental impacts from a government department comes to light.

On October 10, Cassowary Coast Regional Council gave conditional approval for the extraction of 250,000 tonnes of basalt per year.

The pit between Moody and Todd Rd is expected to be about 450 metres across.
The pit between Moody and Todd Rd is expected to be about 450 metres across.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, part of the Department of Environment and Science, has questioned the construction of the 88m-deep quarry on land adjacent to a Wet Tropics World Heritage Area.

"In (our) submission, DES sought more information on dust suppression methods, how bund walls will be built and managed to prevent contamination and sediment run-off, and how wildlife movements will be managed," a spokesman said.

Division 4 Cassowary Coast councillor Mark Nolan voted against the quarry approval earlier this month, citing environmental and cultural reasons.

"I have been told by the locals that there is a large family of cassowaries in the area. The affected property owners have spoken to legal firms and from my understanding there will be an appeal," he said.

More Stories

basalt quarry environment innisfail quarry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three-year-olds to attend primary school

        premium_icon Three-year-olds to attend primary school

        Education In an attempt to better prepare preschoolers for ‘big school’, Queensland kids will be sent to primary schools from age three. Is your school part of the trial?

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Don't know who to back in the Melbourne Cup? Find tips here

        How you can get your hands on $5 burgers this weekend

        premium_icon How you can get your hands on $5 burgers this weekend

        News Popular restaurant lowers their price for its birthday celebrations

        ULTRA IMPRESSIVE: Ipswich athlete's stunning 100km victory

        premium_icon ULTRA IMPRESSIVE: Ipswich athlete's stunning 100km victory

        Athletics Surprise national title qualifies clay for world titles