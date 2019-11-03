Legal battle brewing over quarry

A LEGAL battle is brewing over approval of a controversial basalt quarry north of Innisfail as further concern about environmental impacts from a government department comes to light.

On October 10, Cassowary Coast Regional Council gave conditional approval for the extraction of 250,000 tonnes of basalt per year.

The pit between Moody and Todd Rd is expected to be about 450 metres across.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, part of the Department of Environment and Science, has questioned the construction of the 88m-deep quarry on land adjacent to a Wet Tropics World Heritage Area.

"In (our) submission, DES sought more information on dust suppression methods, how bund walls will be built and managed to prevent contamination and sediment run-off, and how wildlife movements will be managed," a spokesman said.

Division 4 Cassowary Coast councillor Mark Nolan voted against the quarry approval earlier this month, citing environmental and cultural reasons.

"I have been told by the locals that there is a large family of cassowaries in the area. The affected property owners have spoken to legal firms and from my understanding there will be an appeal," he said.