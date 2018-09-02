Legacy of volunteer hard yakka

FINE ART: Wayne McDonnell joins Ipswich Legacy's Heather Dainer in promoting the Ipswich Art Awards, one of several local events that benefit the organisation for veterans' families.

FINE ART: Wayne McDonnell joins Ipswich Legacy's Heather Dainer in promoting the Ipswich Art Awards, one of several local events that benefit the organisation for veterans' families. Claudia Baxter

FOR THE past 89 years, Ipswich Legacy has helped and supported the families of servicemen and women who lost their lives on operations overseas, died in service or gave of their health because of their service.

Now it is time for you to help Legacy during its annual fundraising week.

Legacy Week is Australia's iconic fundraising campaign, which began in 1942.

For more than 76 years, badges have been offered as a token of appreciation for donations made by the public.

Legacy had been running for many years already but was concerned there would not be enough funds to assist families of those who had lost a spouse or parent.

A committee formed at the time quickly recommended large-scale radio advertising, an art union and a statewide Legacy Day, where the sale of Legacy buttons and stamps would take place to raise funds.

From this initial Button Day fundraising event, the Legacy Week we now know was born.

Over time, new modes of fundraising were introduced, including a mail campaign, a radio auction with popular broadcaster Jack Davey as auctioneer; a statewide beauty competition - Miss Victory Girl, a dog show and a special dance night at the popular Sydney nightclub, the Trocadero.

Today, things are different in the way charities fund raise. But Legacy continues with badge-selling week.

Legacy Week continues to run in the first week of September.

Volunteers from all walks of life, including members of the Australian Defence Force support the families of those who served their country.

Ipswich Legacy has stalls in many of the major shopping centres throughout Ipswich and surrounding areas. On sale are badges, bears, stubby holders and much more.

All monies raised help Ipswich Legacy in its efforts to make a difference in the community.

Ipswich Legacy relies on volunteers to conduct its operations. Many of its volunteers are ageing and not able to do as much as they used to, so Ipswich Legacy needs more people willing to give of their time and make a commitment to help these families.

You can help by donating money or making a bequest to Ipswich Legacy; donating your time to help in fundraising activities or by becoming a legatee and making a commitment to support and help look after the families of our deceased and incapacitated service personnel.

If you also know of a family whose loved one has passed or is suffering from an incapacity and they were in the services, then you could suggest to them they contact Ipswich Legacy on 3281 9419 or via email at admin@ipswichlegacy.org.au and speak to one of the staff members.