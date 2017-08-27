Legacy builds on its future

MISSION: Legacy is there to make sure that no family, widow or child ever suffers.

EIGHTY-EIGHT years since a promise to care for the families of dead or injured servicemen, Ipswich Legacy has moved into its own premises at Legacy House Ipswich, Booval.

Previously located in a back room at the Ipswich RSL Memorial Hall, this is an exciting time for Ipswich Legacy. It now looks to continue its work of caring for families of servicemen/women who have suffered or lost their life due to their military service.

The move to Legacy House Ipswich has proven to be beneficial on many levels.

The larger premises allow for future growth and provides a venue for their Legacy family to drop in or participate in the group sessions run on a regular basis.

The Legacy family is one of the largest families in Australia.

Ipswich Legacy is honoured to support more than 450 members over an area from Ipswich to Esk, Laidley, Gatton, Boonah, Springfield, Goodna and back to Ipswich.

Ipswich Legacy's proximity to RAAF Base Amberley, the largest military base in Australia, means Legacy will continue to be an integral part of Ipswich and the service community well into the future.

When military personnel die or return with the scars of war, the world does not change.

However, the world of his or her family does.

Legacy is there to make sure that no family, widow or child ever suffers. And this has been the case for a number of children supported by Ipswich Legacy.

An example was when a couple of young Ipswich people travelled to Pozières in France last year as part of a tour to attend the centenary memorials of that battle organised by Legacy Australia.

Tomorrow, Liberty Engler - one of Ipswich's Legacy Kids - heads off to the Kokoda Track to tackle the iconic jungle trail as part of a project organised by Legacy and the Australian Defence Force.

She is one of 24 young people helped by Legacy who have lost a father, who was part of the Defence Force.

She will walk the track during Legacy Week.

Liberty's dad, Darryl, a RAAF sergeant always wanted to conquer this trail with his family, but died before achieving this.

These are just two examples of the dedication of Legacy in supporting the families of our service personnel and helping their children grow into fine young adults.

As part of the opening of Legacy House Ipswich, Liberty will speak briefly about the benefits of Legacy and how it has been an important part of hers and her brother's growing years.

Ipswich Legacy invites you to attend its open day today, between 1pm- 4pm to discover what Ipswich Legacy offers service families.

State Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard MP opens the premises at 2pm.

Tours of these premises and Legacy Court, an 18 one-bedroom unit complex for registered Legacy dependents, will be held during the afternoon for those interested.

Legacy House Ipswich open day kicks off Legacy's Annual Major Fund Raising event - Legacy Badge Week.

A week of Legacy stalls in most of the Ipswich area's shopping centres selling all things Legacy - badges, bears, pens and much more.

Legacy House is situated on the corner of Brisbane Rd and Eileen St, Booval - entrance from Eileen St. Ipswich Legacy looks forward to welcoming you to its open day and official opening of Legacy House Ipswich.