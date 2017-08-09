Left-handed? There's a day for that now!

HAVING the ability to open a ring binder or a tin can is something most people take for granted, but for Joanne Evans, it's often a struggle.

The 52-year-old mother of two is not alone in her problem however and joins approximately 10% of the population who struggle with every day activities because they are left-handed.

In conjunction with the start of National Left-Handers Week on Sunday, the USQ student relationship officer has shared her story about being left-handed in a right-handed world and said it's often the small things that can prove most frustrating.

"Being left-handed is not something I really think about and while it can be a challenge, it's just something you learn to adapt to," Mrs Evans said.

"I don't think right-handed people realise how many things are right-handed and using something as simple as a door can be hard because they are usually only designed for right-handed people.

"Scissors and can-openers are your common ones as well and the only way around that is to either buy a left-handed version or you just have to use your right hand.

"There are also other things like machines in a shop where you swipe a card which is all right-handed.

"There are whole stores dedicated to left-handed people but I've just learned to adapt.

According to the Left Handers Day website, no-one has come up with a definitive reason for why some people are left-handed although it is thought to be genetic.

Common concepts around left-handed people are they often tend to be creative which Mrs Evans said she is, but doesn't know if that is because of her left-handedness or just an innate part of her nature.

"I actually learned to write in mirror-reverse and I'd start on the right-hand side of the page and write towards the left-hand side in absolute perfection, so my letters would all be around the wrong way," she said.

"I still remember to this day my teacher would put blue dots on the page which was to help remind me to write the other way.

"My mum was also left-handed and I do love to do sketches, so I would say I am quite artistic but I don't know if that's because I'm left-handed or if that is just because it's who I am."

National Left Handers Day is on Sunday August 13 and celebrates 28 years of recognising left-handed people.