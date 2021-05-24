Menu
Leeches and blood: Horror late night hike to save women

by Grace Mason
24th May 2021 1:11 PM
THREE hardy Far North police officers have battled a night of blinding wind and torrential rain in their desperate bid to find two women lost in remote bushland.

The 21-year-old women became separated from a male friend while bushwalking in the Lambs Head area near Davies Creek and the Kennedy Highway on Friday.

They were eventually rescued after being spotted by the Rescue 510 helicopter and winched to safety on Saturday.

The officers were covered in leeches by the end of their six-hour hike. Picture: Supplied
But police have released images of the incredible efforts three officers from the Kuranda and Herberton stations went to in horrific conditions throughout Friday night to try and locate the pair.

The trio trekked for six hours, some 17km, until 3am on Saturday morning.

Sen-Constable Tammy Novak said at one point she was on her hands and knees crawling up a steep mountain alongside her 51-year-old partner.

"It was severely steep and torrential rain," she said.

"We also had a full kit on so that's 10kg minimum."

The officers were crawling through bushland during the search. Picture: Supplied
Attacked by leeches and bleeding, they had to call off the search at 3am.

She said they kept driving on calling out for the girls and believed at one stage they heard a response so kept walking despite the conditions.

The two women spent the night sleeping on the ground beside a log before continuing to walk along a trail until being spotted by the helicopter about 9.50am on Saturday.

Sen-Constable Novak said they had attempted to call for help on a mobile phone on Friday, but had no service and the battery went flat.

The conditions were described as torrential wind and rain. Picture: Supplied
The pair - who are on holidays from Victoria - were only wearing shorts, T-shirts and shoes, with no food or water.

They were treated for mild dehydration and injuries from leeches, but did not require hospitalisation.

 

Originally published as Leeches and blood: Horror late night hike to save women

