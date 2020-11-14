LEAVE NOW: Urgent warning for Fraser fire

A WARNING is in place for a fire burning near Cathedrals at Fraser Island where conditions are getting worse.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is urging those in the area to follow their bushfire survival plan now.

"If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

"Currently as at 12.25pm Saturday 14 November a dangerous fire is travelling from north of Lake Bowarrady in the vicinity of Awinya Road, south towards Cathedrals on Fraser.

"It is expected to impact Cathedrals on Fraser in the next 4-6 hours. The fire could have a significant impact on the community."

Residents and visitors are asked to leave via Maheno Beach and travel south toward Happy Valley.

There is a separate bushfire warning issued for residents and visitors of Happy Valley where people are being urged to monitor the situation to the north and take action if conditions get worse.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

What you should do at Happy Valley

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For more information on parks closures visit www.parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au