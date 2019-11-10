LEAVE NOW: Thornton and Lefthand Branch bushfire

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Thornton and Lefthand Branch and conditions are getting worse.



Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.



Currently as at 12pm Sunday 10 November, a fire is travelling in a north westerly direction near Main Camp Creek Road, Kowaltzke Road, Pitman Road and Thornton School Road. It is expected to impact Kowaltzke Road and Pitman Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.



Residents on Pitman Road should evacuate via Peters Road towards Mulgowie Road then travel north to Laidley.



Residents on Kowaltzke Road should evacuate via Peters Road or Thornton School Road towards Mulgowie Road then travel north to Laidley.



Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.



If you are leaving:

• Secure your pets for safe transport.

• Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

• Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.



If you are unable to leave:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.



KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map



FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au



The next update will be provided by 2pm or if the situation changes.