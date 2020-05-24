Menu
Learning to garden a treat

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
24th May 2020 4:00 PM
A Springfield mum and gardening guru has found a new way to engage with her community during COVID-19.

Rachel Leembruggen runs a business from home called ‘Plot Australia’ where she helps people start their own gardens at home.

“My career has kind of been a mix of horticulture, agriculture and environmental,” she said.

“Straight out of school I went and worked out near the forest near Chinchilla and I really enjoyed being outdoors.”

“Four years ago, I left my full-time environmental management job to be a full-time mum and my original plan was to run Plot Australia as an online blog.”

Rachel soon discovered there was a hunger and desire in the community to learn more about gardening.

“I was actually quite surprised, so it was through Instagram that I started getting requests to do workshops,” she said.

“I do gardening workshops for kids all around the southeast and go out to Toowoomba, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast to do them.”

Mrs Leembruggen has been reaching out to the community through her social media channels to encourage people to continue gardening after having to cancel most of her workshops because of COVID-19.

Rachel Leembruggen and her youngest son Zane Leembruggen
“I put together a program based on ‘30 backyard play activities’ to help mums keeps their kids entertained but learning at the same time,” she said.

Ms Leembruggen now sells a variety of seedling packs on her website for people to buy and start their own gardens at home.

“I thought I could transform my workshops into a kit format,” she said.

Mrs Leembruggen says even with all her experience and qualifications she has at her disposal she still gets caterpillars in her kale.

You can find out more about Plot Australia by searching them on Instagram and Facebook or visiting them at plotaustralia.com.au.

