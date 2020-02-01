Learning curve for Ipswich Logan

GLOVEWORK: Jaimie-Lee Strang behind the stumps for second grade. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets Raymont Shield team welcomes Sandgate to Baxter Oval tomorrow.

After being schooled last week by a side stacked with Queensland Fire stars, the Hornets will strive to continue to improve and build momentum.

They bested Sandgate last time the sides met and will be confident of repeating the dose.

Coach Wayne Bichel said it was another vital game for his charges who had learned much last round and would look to play with greater focus and discipline against Sandgate.

He said the developing players had enjoyed a tremendous season and did not want to let themselves down in the back end.

Perth Big Bash League player Jemma Barsby and the Brisbane Heat’s Tess Cooper spearhead Sandgate.

Cooper is the Raymont Shield’s leading run scorer, while Barsby is a threat with both bat and ball.

Limiting the opportunities of the representative duo will be critical to the Hornets’ hopes.

“Making inroads with Tess and Jemma will be a key for us,” Bichel said.

“The girls are all back at school and they are excited about finishing off the season.”

With last week’s defeat, Ipswich Logan slips out of the top four into sixth just five rounds from the business end.

Second grade are clinging to a top four position.

They face Redlands tomorrow and are desperate to post another victory and stay in contention.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Logan Hornets’ Macy Hauser, Shaq Friske and Carla Fuller have been influential for the Queensland Indigenous team at the National Indigenous carnival.

Queensland has won both its pool games, putting the sword to the Northern Territory and South Australia.