Learner fails booze breath test trying to have a 'good time'

A MOTHER of four caught drink driving while on a suspended learners licence will be disqualified from driving for nine months.

Rahera Te Ata Kahurangi Sharland, 32, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to two charges before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said at 11.30pm on April 12, police saw a Mitsubishi with its hazard lights on parked in a dangerous place on Brunswick St.

After doing checks, police noticed her learner licence had been suspended due to a build up of demerit points.

Police also conducted a breath test and a reading of 0.106 came back.

Sharland told the court she had driven into the Valley to drop off her partner and said she was unaware of the suspension to her licence.

She told the court she went out to "have a good time" and had had a couple of drinks.

"I know better," she said.

Acting Magistrate Brian Kucks agreed, reminding her she was twice the legal alcohol limit for someone on an open licence.

"It should be a zero reading for learners," he said.

She was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for nine months.