Learner drivers race to book in tests from Monday

LEARNER drivers can now book their P-plater tests with a backlog of suspended driving examinations now clear.

“Practical driving tests were suspended in late March due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, and resumed for priority customers on 15 June based on health advice,” Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said

“Learner drivers who were booked in before tests were suspended were prioritised when the restrictions lifted.

“Now, thanks to the efforts of our hardworking driving examiners and because Queenslanders have done such a good job stopping the spread of coronavirus, we can take bookings for all learner drivers.”

Bookings for practical driving tests will be open for all learner drivers from 10am, Monday 13 July.

Ipswich Pro Drive owner Dave Cullen said he had received more than 160 emails from eager learners just hours after sharing the new on his business’s Facebook page.

“They’re all asking for tests,” he said.

“At the moment, we’re setting ourselves up so we get our next week’s bookings done by 10 o’clock on Monday, because we’re not going to be able to get it through to Transport.

“They’re still not doing it online, so we can’t book the test online. So, it’s pretty difficult in that regard.”

Mr Cullen said patience would be key for those wanting to book in.

“I dare say there will be a big backlog now.”

Mr Bailey said mandatory screening questions, vehicle cleaning requirements and reinforcement of health and hygiene measures would remain in place as regular testing resumed.

“Before a test, applicants will need to ensure their vehicle interior is clean and tidy, free from any rubbish, dust or dirt,” Mr Bailey said.

The fee for learner licence renewals will continue to be waived until mid-September. This includes learner licences that have expired.

Read more stories by Paige Ashby.