Learner driver’s joy ride as friends cling to car roof

Esmee Kae pleaded guilty to two charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday, February 12, 2021.

AN IPSWICH magistrate has slammed the actions of a learner driver, telling her she had driven in a “stupidly dangerous fashion” that could have killed someone.

The court heard Esmee Kae, 20, drove with several passengers clinging to the bonnet and roof of her car as she went over speed bumps at Redbank Plains reserve.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Bridie O’Shea said a member of the public spotted the spectacle about 1.30am on January 10, 2021 and reported it to police.

“(Police were called) in relation to a blue Hyundai driving in the grass and footpath and had multiple persons riding on the bonnet and roof, while the vehicle was driving around the car park,” Sgt O’Shea said.

Police arrived a short time later and saw Kae behind the wheel.

“They said they came out to see their cousin,” Sgt O’Shea said.

Kae failed a roadside breath test, registering 0.056 after she was taken to Springfield Police Station for further testing.

Learner drivers must maintain a zero alcohol reading.

She pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle and one count of driving while above the general alcohol limit while on a learner licence.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Kae her driving could have led to serious injury or death.

“It might have been 1.30 in the morning and they might have been friends of yours who thought it was a funny idea to get on the roof of the car while you drove over speed bumps, but it was incredibly dangerous,” Ms Sturgess said.

“If a person slide off the roof and you had run them over, you may have been facing a charge of dangerous operation causing death or serious injury.”

Ms Sturgess told Kae it was concerning she only held a learner licence.

“That means you’ve never proved to anybody that you can drive satisfactorily,” she said.

“All you need to do to get a learner licence is answer 20 questions.

“You were not only over the zero-alcohol limit but over the general alcohol limit so even if you were an open licence holder, you would have committed an offence.

“You drove in a stupidly dangerous fashion.”

Kae was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was not recorded.

