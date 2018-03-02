L-plater's fuel drive-off adds to pages of traffic woes

A MAGISTRATE has warned a mum who committed a number of petrol drive-offs that it would not be the last time she would be locked up if she carried on with her offending.

Unlicensed learner driver and mum-of-three Emily Rebecca Smith, 23, from Brassall, used stolen registration plates to steal petrol from service stations in fuel getaways around Ipswich.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the offences involved three charges of receiving stolen registration plates in October 2017, stealing fuel on October 13, 14, and 15 - twice from the same servo.

Smith also collided with a police car causing damage when she drove off in a Holden Commodore with three passengers.

Snr Constable Spargo said Smith was a recidivist unlicensed driver offender with three pages of traffic offences despite her being only a learner driver.

In another incident, police chased Smith on foot when she ran from a shed on October 18.

She had recently used a wooden pole to smash three windows at the house of a former partner who had found a new partner.

Lawyer Matthew Fairclough said it was her first time in jail.

"She has been separated from her three children which is particularly difficult for her," he said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Smith had driven at a police car and caused damage.

Ms Sturgess said Smith had also been found with stolen items, including a fishing rod, crab pot and a bed frame.

Smith pleaded guilty to 17 charges at Ipswich Magistrates Court - including drug offences, five counts of stealing; three counts of receiving tainted property; entering a dwelling to commit an offence; driving without due care and attention; obstructing police; and wilful damage - domestic violence offence; unlicensed driving and driving without due care and attention.

Ms Sturgess warned Smith that although it was her first time locked up, it would not be the last if she kept offending.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Smith to 132 days jail for many of the offences and to lesser jail terms for others.

With time served, she was released and ordered to pay restitution for the fuel thefts and damage to a police car.

She was resentenced for a breach of bail and fined $800 - sent to SPER.