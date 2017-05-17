'It's a scam': How our learner drivers are being ripped off

NOT FAIR: Lee Ware is concerned about learner licence fees which are costing young drivers like Danni Gnech (inset).

THE Queensland Government is ripping learner drivers off according to an Ipswich driving instructor.

Lee Ware from Aplus Learn 2 Drive has taught hundreds of people to drive over his three and a half years in Ipswich.

"The State Government is breaking the law by double dipping on learner licence fees," he said.

"In Queensland there are 1000 provisional licence tests each week. As soon as they pass their test the rest of the time left on their fully paid licensing fees just disappears and they have to pay all over again.

Mr Ware said a number of drivers he encountered renewed their learner's licence, only to pass their provisional test weeks later.

He even had one pensioner whose learner's licence was close to expiring.

"I said I could get her into a test spot and she said 'Don't even worry about it, I can't take the risk of paying if I can't pass, I just can't afford it'," he said.

Right now learner drivers pay $160.50 for a three-year licence, just $5 less than a five-year open licence fee.

Fast facts:

As soon as learners get out of the car after passing their test they cannot drive without a provisional licence, which costs between $73.70- $165.00.

The written road rules test for learners costs $23.10

The practical driving test costs $54.10

You must pass the hazard perception test before you can upgrade to a P2 provisional licence or an open licence which costs $19.10

Mr Ware wants to see learners not have to pay additional fees after they pass their test.

"It's a scam," he said.

"I have students do their test in my car and pass. They are so excited, but often they can't afford it until pay day, so they have wait until they can pay for the additional licence before they can drive and I have to take them home."

Mr Ware said parents have also described the payments as a rip-off.

"Families with multiple kids, it's just killing them," he said.

"TMR's policy officer told me the fee system was under review for two years, that ended last May.

"He said it's been sent off to the Minister (Mark Bailey) and it would have to go through cabinet. That was 12 months ago now."

Danni Gnech recently got her P plates after paying twice for learner's permit twice. Rob Williams

Karrabin mother Debbie McDougall agreed with Mr Ware and said not having to pay for the provisional licence when people have years left on their learner's permit would help parents immensely.

"I have one daughter who has gone though it, one who gets her Ps next month then my youngest just got her learner's," she said.

"Ultimately it's parents that have to fork out this money because most children are still at school.

"My daughter only works a couple of hours a week and takes home about $70 a fortnight.

"It costs us about $275 for her to get her Ps. That includes lessons leading up to the test, booking the test and the licence itself, it's just this mounting cost."

The Department of Transport and Main Roads was approached for comment but did not respond before deadline.