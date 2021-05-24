Menu
A suspended learner driver has allegedly been clocked at double the speed limit. Picture: iStock
News

Learner driver clocked at 200km/h: cops

by Jack Paynter
24th May 2021 8:47 AM | Updated: 9:07 AM

A suspended learner driver has allegedly been clocked at double the speed limit while tearing along a road in Melbourne’s west.

The police air wing spotted the alleged speedster travelling at up to 200km/h inbound along the Melton Highway about 1.30am on Monday.

The highway generally has a speed limit of 70 to 80km/h in built-up areas that rises to 100km/h through rural areas.

Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said police on the ground tried to intercept the driver, but the teenager failed to stop and sped off.

The air wing tracked the car to an address in Exford Road in Melton South where officers arrested the 18-year-old man.

Senior Constable Dean said police identified the man as a suspended learner driver.

He was charged with conduct endangering life and numerous traffic offences, while his blue Subaru WRX sedan was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1006.

The teen was bailed to face at Sunshine Magistrates Court on December 7.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Learner driver clocked at 200km/h: cops

