Learner driver charged after car crashed into house

A LEARNER driver will appear in court today after a car collided with a home over night.

The 36-year-old Redbank Plains woman was driving with an instructor on Wolski Way at about 9.30pm when the car collided with a house.

Authorities say there was some structural damage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on scene to make the area safe.

The woman has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention and she is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.