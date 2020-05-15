Learn to upskill to move on

The University of Southern Queensland (USQ) has unveiled a suite of discounted short programs to support people looking to future-proof, re-skill or change career paths.

The new short programs are backed by the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Package.

USQ has developed twenty undergraduate and graduate certificate programs across priority areas such as health, IT, engineering, education, and agriculture, for a fraction of the usual cost of study and HECS-HELP is available to all Australian citizens.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Karen Nelson said the University was excited to offer people the opportunity to transition into areas that would make a difference in such uncertain times.

“We recognise that it is a difficult time for many with changes in personal circumstances and job insecurity,” she said.

“These short programs give people the opportunity to re-skill, gain knowledge and potentially reassess what career path they want to follow.

“USQ has long been a leader in online education with all our degrees offered online, and we are known for producing work-ready graduates.”

USQ graduates have the highest starting salary in Australia and 80.5 per cent of graduates found full-time employment within four months of finishing their course, more than any other university in Queensland.

“Once the student has completed their four subjects, they will receive a USQ qualification and have new skills and knowledge to provide enhancement or security in a current role, or help transition into a new career,” she said.

“Students who complete the short programs can also choose to continue studying and the subjects will be credited towards a USQ degree. This makes receiving a USQ degree shorter and cheaper.”

The heavily subsidised online certificates will start on July 13 and must be completed by December to qualify for the discounted rates.

For full list of programs and further information visit www.usq.edu.au/study/short-programs

Read more stories by Samtui Selave