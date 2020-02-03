Learn to play the bagpipes

Greater Ipswich College of Piping and Drumming College is looking for young recruits to learn the bagpipes and drums.

One of the program co-ordinators Nick Tomkins, said the College currently has 25 learners and are looking for kids who are keen to learn something new.

“We take anyone from 7+, with our family focused environment great for kids and adults alike,” he said.

“Pipe Band isn’t just another hobby, it’s a lifestyle.

“It’s the family that you build, and the leadership and teamwork skills that you develop which help kids develop in their later life.

“Pipe Bands certainly bring lots of opportunities such as travel, networking, and public exposure.

“We have had kids start and then their brothers and sisters decide to also take it up.

“At the moment we have had some of the parents then decide to take it up as a great to engage with their kids.”

Mr Tomkins said the biggest challenge for them was outfitting kids with new smaller kilts as required.

“We are very lucky to have All Things Tartan in town on Glebe Rd who are our biggest supporters and have been busily making kilts for our kids to get out into the community this year,” he said.

The college runs a variety of classes and although the college’s initiative is designed for youth, all ages are welcome

For more information on how you can get involved visit Greater Ipswich College of Piping and Drumming College website.