Learn the secrets of good Indian cooking

EVER wanted to know how to create authentic Indian cuisine at home?

Well you're in luck because Indian Tadka at Augustine Heights is now offering cooking lessons with their experienced chefs.

Sid Tripathi and Chandan Singh own the restaurant, it's the first they've opened themselves after working at five star hotels in India.

The pair came over to Australia, stopping at Tasmania for four years before settling in Brisbane and working at various establishments.

Then they went out on their own and opened the Indian Tadka restaurant one and a half years ago.

Mr Tripathi said the secret to good Indian food was "in the balance of spices, how and when you use ingredients”.

"We worked hard for a year,” Mr Tripathi said.

"Now we're the number one trending restaurant on Trip Advisor for Springfield and number two in Ipswich.

"We're going really well, we've had a lot of positive feedback and excellent support from the local community.”

The friends have unique dishes on the menu including crunchy eggplant chaat and bourbon chicken and offer UK curries including Balti chicken.

They've also created a fusion desert, charcoal kulfi (ice cream) which took them 16 tries to get right.

And now you can learn how to create amazing Indian food in your own kitchen.

Indian Tadka started offering cooking classes a couple of months ago and already they were proving popular.

Mr Tripathi said customers were asking to learn how to make curries and use spices.

"Our head chef (Mr Singh) has very hardcore experience with Indian cuisine - 15 years.

"They learn how to replicate the dish at home without compromising on taste.”

During the lessons people are welcomed into the restaurant's kitchen and are taught what spices to use and when and how to keep meat juicy during cooking.

"They can see what happens behind the wall.”

There's up to 10 people per class, which begins with starters like onion bhaji then moves onto mains including butter chicken and madras chicken.

Students also learn how to make naan bread in a traditional clay oven and how to recreate the flavour at home using a pan.

"Many cook at home and bring it to us to taste, that's awesome.”

Classes run from about 12 to 2.30pm on Sundays to find out more call Sid on 3814 3483.