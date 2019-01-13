Learn something new in 2019

CLASSES: U3A is an international movement that aims to educate and stimulate mainly retired people.

THE University of the Third Age Ipswich and West Moreton will hold an open day next week at its Booval campus.

U3A operates two campuses in Ipswich - Woodend and Booval - where more than 40 different classes are held each week.

But do not think of U3A in the same way as major universities because it is not structured along those lines.

U3A is an international movement that aims to educate and stimulate mainly retired members of the community - those in their "third age of life".

Third Age, a term that was created in France in 1973, refers to the period in one's life following childhood learning and middle age work, when one is free to explore interests and activities that please them.

Third Age Learning organisations provide intellectual stimulation.

The open day will highlight the courses available.

You will be able to discuss the courses you are interested in with the tutors, collect a timetable, book into a course and join up if not already a member.

Ipswich U3A has more than 370 members, 35 tutors and runs 40 classes. However, to attend classes you must be a member.

Membership entitles you to attend as many classes as you wish all for an annual fee of $70.

As long as you are aged 18-plus, you can join.

U3A is a great way to explore new interests, learn exciting things and meet friends.

The Booval campus at Glebe Rd Uniting Church is easily accessible by bus and has plenty of parking.

The Woodend campus is situated at the Woodend Nature reserve and only has street parking. A few classes are held at other places such as the Ipswich Humanities Centre and the Ipswich Library.

There is a class for every taste.

Enjoy classes on philosophy, healthy eating or anything else that suits your taste (sorry about the pun).

Try a second language such as French, German and Italian; these classes offer beginners and advanced classes.

There are classes in drawing, history, biology or maybe you have decided to get a bit fitter in which case try tai chi, yoga or the new class, movement to music.

U3A offers lots to do for the over-50s every day of the working week.

There are even some classes on a Saturday.

The only obstacle to exploring new interests is you.

Make a date and get yourself along to the Booval campus on Tuesday, January 22, between 9am-12.30pm. You won't be disappointed. Contact 32827484, email contact@u3aipswich.org.au