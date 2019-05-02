Learn more about city's iconic church

LEARN MORE: Michelle Wood at St Mary's Church where she will be leading tours this Sunday.

Cordell Richardson

YOU don't have to be religious to appreciate the beauty of Ipswich's iconic St Mary's Church.

If you have admired the church from afar, this weekend is your chance to look inside the structure that has stood tall over Ipswich for 115 years.

St Mary's Parish Historical Society members will lead guests on a guided tour of the church this Sunday, allowing the community to learn more about the historical site and the priests who have led the Catholic congregation over the past century.

Parishioner Michelle Wood will share the church's history on the weekend.

"It's nice to show people through the church and share with them the history," she said.

"This is the third church to be built on the site. This present church was built between 1900 and 1904, so it has a lot of history.

"The pews are as old as the church, for example, and when it was built it originally had a wooden altar.

"These are just a few of the things we share on the tour."

Reverend Dean Andrew Horan rests at the front of the church. He led St Mary's for more than three decades.

He was born in Ireland on May 11, 1845, and passed away on October 10, 1924. Guests will also learn more about Rev Horan and how his vision for a Catholic church became the beauty it is today.

Tours will be held from 12-4pm.

St Mary's Church is located on Roseberry Parade and Elizabeth St, Woodend.

Phone 32812133 for more.