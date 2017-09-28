Learn how to thrive under pressure from former NRL coach

Matthew Elliott will discuss strategies people can use to perform well under pressure.

WHETHER it's the deafening roar of a grand final crowd or the pin-drop silence of an exam room - having the ability to make good decisions in pressure situations is essential in almost all walks of life.

One person who knows what it takes to perform well under pressure is Matthew Elliott.

The former National Rugby League coach will present a free webinar on October 4 as part of the USQ Beyond the Books Online Series.

With a tertiary background in Sports Science, Mr Elliott will reveal the tools and techniques that Australian athletes use to conquer their fear and manage anxiety, before explaining how these strategies can be applied in real-life situations.

"Throughout his coaching career, Matt managed the physical and mental fitness of his teams to support them to perform in high-pressure, high-intensity competition,” USQ Executive Director of Marketing and Student Attraction Helen Nolan said.

"He has since turned his passion to the corporate world as co-founder of Strong Minds Australia, a business dedicated to developing the emotional, mental and physical resilience of Australian individuals and businesses.

"Not only will Matt's industry expertise and experience help our students make sure they don't let nerves get the better of them during their exams, but he will also provide some valuable tools that anyone can use to cope with stress.”

Hosted by USQ staff and industry professionals, the USQ Beyond the Books Online Series is a program of free one-hour webinars that provides students and members of the community with the tools to get ahead in their studies and career.

For more information about the USQ Beyond the Books Online Series, visit www.usq.edu.au/webinars.