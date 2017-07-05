Learn how to speak the local language

LANGUAGE and culture are inherently linked.

Across Australia there were once 250 distinct Indigenous language groups but today only about 120 of those are still spoken and many are at risk of being lost.

In Ipswich, three groups of people, the Jagera, Yuggera and Ugarapul, share a language group although there are differences between each group.

The 2017 NAIDOC theme is Our Languages Matter, to emphasise the unique role Indigenous languages play in cultural identity.

Indigenous Ipswich elder uncle Ross Anderson (pictured above) says without language there is no culture.

"I know words mostly. I teach them to my kids and my grandkids," Uncle Ross said.

"I wish I knew more of it but we were banned from speaking our own language."

Uncle Ross has also taught non-Indigenous people some of his language.

National NAIDOC Committee Co-Chair Anne Martin said languages are the breath of life for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the theme will raise awareness of the status and importance of Indigenous languages across the country.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait languages are not just a means of communication, they express knowledge about everything: law, geography, history, family and human relationships, philosophy, religion, anatomy, childcare, health, caring for country, astronomy, biology and food," Ms Martin said.

"Each language is associated with an area of land and has a deep spiritual significance and it is through their own languages, that Indigenous nations maintain their connection with their ancestors, land and law."

Language lesson

Gundoo: baby/ kids

Jinung: leg

Mulla: hand

Dilly: eyes

Binung: ears

Binagury: that's when the kids don't listen to you, means deaf

**Courtesy of Uncle Ross Anderson, Ugarapul people