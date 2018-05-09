Learn automotive skills at workshops

INTRODUCTION: MTA Institute Queensland will host automotive workshops next month for young people who are interested in a career in the automotive industry.

A NEW program is being launched to help kickstart the careers of young people who wish to enter the automotive industry.

MTA institute will help show the younger generation the possibilities and opportunities that an automotive career can deliver when it hosts its new Auto Camp program in the upcoming school holidays.

The three-day course is designed for high school students aged 14-17 so they can receive hands-on experience in a range of automotive areas.

MTA Institute general manager Paul Kulpa said it would be a great introduction for boys and girls who had an interest in cars to have an introduction into what the industry was like.

"The course is for students who already work with cars as a hobby and want to know more, but it is also just as relevant to young people who have no real experience but would like to see if automotive is something that is interesting and that they could pursue,” he said.

"We know the industry is evolving rapidly and we need to show that it is more than just spinning filters off cars and that there are so many opportunities in dealerships and specialist areas.

"We want to inspire students. We want to show them what this industry is about, where it is heading.”

The Auto Camp course will be held from July 3-5 at the MTA Institute's training facility in Brisbane. It will be run by two MTA senior trainers and will include theory sessions as well as practical demonstrations.

The cost to participate is $225 per person.

Participants must wear enclosed shoes and trousers.

For more information or to enrol, phone 37223002 or email courses@mtai.edu.au.