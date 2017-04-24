Learn about Ipswich Hospital's first patient

I HAVE just read the very first issue of a publication created by the Ipswich Hospital Museum Inc called Museum Matters.

I congratulate the volunteer members for their time, efforts and talents in producing this little gem.

It is about the preservation and presentation of our hospital's history and the "richness” it contains about the people and events that contributed to the delivery of the health service in a bygone era.

In keeping with the first publication, there are snippets about the first matron, first hospital, first blood transfusion, first patient and first elective surgery at Ipswich Hospital which leaves the reader thirsting for more.

Included in this edition there is also other information about acquisitions and projects, contacts and the current display.

The publication is a most worthwhile venture that I would recommend our community support.

Keep up the good work volunteers. Thank you.

STEPH SHANNON, OAM

Ipswich