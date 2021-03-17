Leaked posts reveal ’disgusting’ issue

Dozens of posts leaked from a private Facebook group have revealed Canberra’s woman problem is far more widespread than previously thought.

Furious ex-Labor staffers have suggested Parliament needs to clean house accusing senior Labor figures of past acts against women.

In angry posts on a private Facebook group for Labor alumni, the current and former staffers have revealed harrowing tales of sexual harassment and abuse in the ALP.

The outpouring of anger in the group for men and women follows news.com.au's report on Sunday that women in a private Facebook group were sharing stories of toxic workplaces.

"We remember the ones who sat there in silence and we remember the ones who spoke up,'' one staffer said.

One Labor staffer complained some of the people who attended the March 4 Justice rally were kidding themselves linking to a tweet that encapsulated her thoughts.

"Me watching men I know attend the protests today despite knowing multiple stories about their outright misogyny and the way they comment on/laugh at the weight of other women in the movement,'' it said.

"Reminder to y'all that we have always kept lists of dudes who say one thing and behave another way behind closed doors,'' another woman said.

One of the posts on the Facebook page.

Another ex-staffer backed her up adding: "Also something you (men in the movement who need to do better) probably don't realise, we talk to each other Sisters look after each other and warn each other about you."

Anna Jabour, who wrote an article for news.com.au detailing her experiences as a Labor staffer wrote that "nothing changes unless it is made public".

"The culture is awful on all sides of politics and it's important it's brought to light."

"It's not a party vs party issue - it's diabolically disgusting on both sides and it's a great shame to politics, a tremendous shame."

Another woman said in her first job in politics a male minister told her not to upload Facebook images of her eating ice cream because it was sexually suggestive.

The members called for all allegations to be investigated.

But after one former Labor policy adviser noted that any allegations of sexual assault or harassment need to be reported to police, former NSW Labor frontbencher John Della Bosca, who served in the NSW Legislative Council, said he didn't have much confidence in the ALP.

"Absolutely correct. I'm one of the longest serving ever party officials in the modern era," he wrote. "I wouldn't trust an ALP official...to investigate the same without fear or favour. Fir (sic) Christ's sake they can't fairly investigate branch stacking allegations."

Former NSW Labor MP John Della Bosca commented.

On Sunday, Former Deputy Labor leader Jenny Macklin weighed in with a message of support for the Labor staffers on the private Facebook group.

"Today I've read this post about the horrible experiences that so many talented women experienced,'' she wrote in the group.

"I believe you. This is not acceptable and it cannot continue.

"I understand there is a need for very real change. I will work with my former colleagues in the Australian Labor Party to make sure your voices are heard, that you are believed and that we stand up against the men in our party who have done these things."

