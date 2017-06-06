22°
News

LEAKED EMAILS: Pisasale's message to council staff

Helen Spelitis
| 6th Jun 2017 12:13 PM Updated: 2:10 PM
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor. David Nielsen

UPDATE: 

A SECOND email signed Paul (Pisasale) has been sent to staff thanking them for their loyalty and declaring his love of Ipswich will never fade.

His email reads;

Hi folks,

Today is a very sad but exciting day at the same time.

I want to thank all staff for their loyalty and dedication to the people of Ipswich.

Each and every one of you is part of Team Ipswich.

It has been a great honour to lead this city. My love for Ipswich will never diminish.

I know your new mayor, whoever it is, will have my support and work in the best interests of the city.

I'm looking forward to giving my health the priority it deserves and seeing you out and about sometime soon.

Thank you again for your support.

Regards,

Paul 

 

EARLIER: 

A LEAKED email sent to council staff reveals employees have been offered counselling services in the wake of Paul Pisasale's shock resignation.

In the email, CEO Jim Lindsay says it will be 'business as usual' around the council offices and says staff should not expect "upheaval".

Mr Lindsay addressed "media speculation" around police attending the council offices yesterday, saying he couldn't comment on it.

Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay.
Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay. David Nielsen

The CCC has confirmed to the QT it executed the search warrants at the council offices as part of an ongoing investigation.

The QT understands Mr Lindsay will address council staff today en masse at 1pm.

"For us as an organisation it will be business as usual," the email reads.

"We will continue to provide services to our residents in the same way as we did yesterday and going forward there are no plans for changes or upheaval."

 

The email sent to council staff is copied below;

This morning Councillor Paul Pisasale resigned from his position as Mayor of the City of Ipswich.

He appeared before the media a short time ago from hospital to announce his resignation.

As many of you would be aware he has been dealing with MS for a considerable time and this has been taking its toll on his health and well-being.

I am aware there is speculation in the media around police attending Council yesterday and a CCC investigation.

I am sure you will understand that I am unable to make any comment in this regard.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully will be acting Mayor for the immediate future and arrangements will be made for a By-election to elect a new Mayor for the city.

This is expected to occur within the next 3 months.

For us as an organisation it will be business as usual. We will continue to provide services to our residents in the same way as we did yesterday and going forward there are no plans for changes or upheaval.

The 2017/2018 budget is almost ready to go and once again it sets us in a strong position for future years.

From midday today I will be coming around to discuss the matter with all of you in person.

Your COO will advise what time to expect me and will also be available to discuss any concerns you may have.

We as a Council understand that in time of change, talking things through can sometimes provide some clarity. The Employee Assistance Program offers a confidential counselling service which is free of charge to all employees of the Ipswich city Council for up for four sessions per calendar year.

Access to this service is by self-referral.

Jim Lindsay

Chief Executive Officer

