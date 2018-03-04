Leah's extra motivation after securing Games selection

Ipswich swimmer Leah Neale is preparing for her first Commonwealth Games.

IPSWICH swimmer Leah Neale is in camp with the Australian Dolphins team after being named to compete in her first Commonwealth Games.

Neale, 22, secured her spot on the 49-strong team after winning a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle at the Games trials on the Gold Coast.

Before heading to the trials, Neale was hoping to earn an individual swim as well as being part of Australia's 4x200m freestyle relay team.

With Australian selectors keen to chase medals in each event, Neale is hoping to swim the 200m freestyle as well as the relay next month.

In her 200m freestyle final at the trials, Neale (1.57.68) finished third behind Ariane Titmus (1.55.76) and Emma McKeon (1.56.57).

She later came ninth in her 400m freestyle (4.10.59) and 800m freestyle (8.45.46) events.

Leah's mum Karen was at the coast with husband Ian and Leah's sister Ashley cheering on the Olympic relay silver medallist.

Karen said Leah joined the team camp happy to have made another national team and still looking for an individual 200m freestyle swim.

"I would say that is a possibility,'' Karen said.

"Her time would put her still in the final at the Com Games. Australia is looking for that one-two-three (finish) so that's what they will be chasing.

"Leah has got room to improve because that wasn't actually a PB (personal best) for her.''

In another achievement for the proud Ipswich family, Karen will join Leah at the Games starting on April 4. Karen has been selected as a volunteer working in spectator services at the pool.

Dedicated Ipswich born and bred achiever Leah is the fourth competitor from the region to have secured Commonwealth Games selection.

She joins high jumper Cassie Purdon and weightlifting duo Deb Acason and Alyce Stephenson on Australian teams.