League legends doing great work off the field

LEGEND: Petero Civoniceva to meet fans at Riverlink at 11am on Saturday morning.

OLD league legends never die.

They just go on tour with the International Legends of League, and a great thing that is too.

Tomorrow night the Ipswich public will be in for a treat when an Australian side takes on an Ipswich team of legends at North Ipswich Reserve.

But it is not all about on the field. The work the legends have done off the field in the week they've been in Ipswich will prove to be valuable.

The QT has seen Nathan Blacklock, Craig Teevan and Mark Tookey in action this week at schools as they have discussed the dangers of unwise use of social media and campaigned against bullying.

The kids listen.

There is a gravitas attached to advice from former stars that you can't put a price on.

When former players put back into the community, as these legends have done, the game gets a boost as the public can see rugby league players in a far better light than the way they are often portrayed.

What a treat to have Maroons and Broncos great Petero Civoniceva in Ipswich for the event.

The big man was a powerhouse on the field and has proven to be an outstanding ambassador off it.

Petero will be at Riverlink Shopping Centre Saturday morning from 11am to 11.45am with the other legends to meet the fans before lining up in the evening clash at 7.30pm.

It should be a night of fun and bring back fond memories.