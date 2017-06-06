League legends brighten up fans' day at Riverlink

BIG MOMENT: Byron Kingdom meets former Queensland State of Origin players Ashley Harrison and Robbie O'Davis at Riverlink on Saturday.

THE build-up to the weekend's Legends of League exhibition match took players for a special meet and greet at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Some of the greatest to ever take the field came along to shake hands with fans and sign jerseys and memorabilia.

Legends of the game including Nathan Blacklock, Craig Teevan and Mark Tookey were in action across Ipswich last week at various schools, discussing the dangers of unwise use of social media and campaigning against bullying.

The Australian all-star line-up took on the Ipswich All Stars at North Ipswich Reserve later on Saturday night.

Julie and Lachlan Williamson meet Nathan Blacklock and Cliff Lyon Rob Williams

Fred Belford gets a photo with John Hopoa Rob Williams