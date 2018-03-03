Gay slurs slammed: ‘Choc, you’re a d***head’
FORMER rugby league star Ian Roberts has taken a swipe at boxer and fellow former footballer Anthony Mundine on the eve of Mardi Gras in Sydney regarding the polarising sporting identity's controversial opinions about gay people.
Mundine made headlines after his stint on Channel Ten's I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!, with his incendiary comments.
Roberts, the only NRL star to have come out as gay, says he is dumbfounded at how Mundine, a practising Muslim and Aboriginal, could have such disparaging beliefs about another minority group.
Despite their opposing stances on the issue, Roberts says he is open to meeting with Mundine in a bid to make him realise the far-reaching consequences of his words.
"He would have no awareness about how damaging his words would be to kids who are dealing with this," he said.
"I know 'Choc' well enough to say you're a dickhead and I would say 'Choc you're a dickhead'.
"There a kids in the suburbs killing themselves because of shit like that, because of f---wits like that."