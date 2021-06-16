Leading trainers, jockeys show faith in Ipswich’s big day

Stradbroke Cup winning jockey Craig Williams is among the big guns to watch on Saturday after he rode Tofane to a major Queensland Winter Racing Carnival success. Picture: Grant Peters/Trackside Photography

IT'S the major day on Ipswich's racing calendar when some of Australia's big guns chase bonus riches at Bundamba.

More than 130 acceptances were confirmed today for Saturday's nine-race program at Bundamba.

Among them are from highly regarded trainers Chris Waller, Tony Gollan, Ciaron Maher and John O'Shea, showing the importance of Ipswich Cup Day as part of the Queensland Winter Racing carnival.

Australia's leading Group one winning trainer Waller is making an assault on the $180,000 TAB Ipswich Cup with three starters.

He has So You Win, The Lord Mayor and Humbolt after He Runs Away was scratched from the final field of 14 contenders.

Waller's previous Cup success was with six-year-old gelding Danchai, ridden by Luke Tarrant in 2015.

The 2019 Ipswich Cup only had 11 runners so if every horse starts on Saturday, tactics will be important over the 2150m trip.

The field includes outsider Jumeirah Triangle, trained by former Ipswich Turf Club clerk of the course James Hepworth.

Topweight for the latest Ipswich Cup is Inverloch, being ridden by Larry Cassidy from barrier eight.

Waller's So You Win remains one of the early favourites with Luke Dittman aboard.

Quality fields

Trainer Tony Gollan with his Queensland Oaks runner Good Soize in the stables at Eagle Farm. Picture Lachie Millard

Sandgate-based regular Ipswich premiership-winning trainer Tony Gollan is chasing another Eye Liner Stakes success with Snitch, Macewen and Really Discreet.

Regular Ipswich midweek winning jockey Robbie Fradd is aboard Really Discreet with Georgina Cartwright steering Macewen.

Gollan's major success in Ipswich was in 2014 when he collected the Cup-Eye Liner double.

Tegan Harrison became the first female jockey to win the Ipswich Cup when she rode seven-year-old gelding Brave Ali to victory over the 2150m journey.

On the same day, the Gollan-trained Alma's Fury won the Eye Liner Stakes. Jim Byrne was on board that day.

Byrne also rode Gollan's 2018 Eye Liner Stakes winner I'm A Rippa, over the 1350m.

Byrne is aboard the topweight Groundswell in Saturday's Eye Liner Stakes.

Multiple Group one winning trainer Maher and partner David Eustace are also chasing victory in the $176,500 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes with Amish Boy.

Stradbroke Cup-winning jockey Craig Williams is riding the leading hope, well placed from barrier 5.

Williams guided five-year-old mare Tofane to a million dollar reward for connections last weekend at Eagle Farm.

Maher nominated more than six runners on the 2019 Ipswich Cup Day program before withdrawing them all.

He took over the Darren Weir stable after Tradesman won the 2018 Ipswich Cup. Weir was suspended from training in late 2018.

Ipswich-bred jockey Jake Bayliss has been assigned to ride The Tax Accountant in the Eye Liner Stakes.

He will have plenty of crowd support on his home track.

Sydney-based O'Shea has Lillemor in the time-honoured Gai Waterhouse Classic to wrap up the day's racing.

Another runner to watch in the Gai Waterhouse Classic is Gem of Scotland, prepared by Toowoomba trainer Rex Lipp, who regularly runs horses at Ipswich.

Gem of Scotland won her first race at Ipswich a couple of years ago before becoming one of Queensland's top two-year-olds.

Gem of Scotland is back in promising form, returning from a break due to injury.

Lipp won the 1994 Eye Liner Stakes with Quick Response, who held the track record for 20 years.

Gollan and Waller have multiple horses running across the nine-race program starting at 11.38am on Saturday.

The Ipswich Cup is scheduled for 3.17pm with the Eye Liner Stakes to follow at 3.53pm.

General admission tickets must be pre-purchased at ipswichturfclub.com.au as no tickets will be available at the gate on Saturday.