Leading mentor turns passion into career

FORMER house painter Steve Brown considers himself lucky to have been appointed to the role of Ipswich Jets Development Officer.

Currently based at Plainlands, Brown has had a long history of association with rugby league and he is invested in seeing its continued development and growth within the heartland area.

He developed a passion for the game while playing schoolboy and club footy as a child.

Aussie Rules involved too much kicking for Brown.

He thought rugby union lacked the pace and flow of the 13-man game.

"It was too stop-start,” he said. "I appreciate the contact, speed and skills of league, and enjoy it for what it is.”

Since the late 90s, he has been involved as a coach, cutting his teeth at the Samford Stags before moving to Wests Mitchelton.

Spending six years at the club, he took on the role of part-time coaching director for three years before serving the same term as development officer.

In 2008, an opportunity arose with the Queensland Rugby League and Brown jumped at the chance to make a full-time career out of the sport he loved.

Working closely with Damian Lindeberg, he completed the appropriate training and attained the necessary knowledge and accreditations.

He spent 2 years in the role before transferring into a similar development position with the NRL.

"I was a lover of rugby league and I thought what better than to make a full-time job out of it,” he said.

"It was also a good chance to get off the tools.”

During his tenure at the Jets, Brown said he would like to see clubs in the local competition cast off the shackles and restrictions of playing structured football and emphasise uninhibited eyes-up footy instead.

"I'd like to see them move away from using too much structure and play what is in front of them - identifying opportunities and making decisions on the run.”

Tom Bushnell