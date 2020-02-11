Leading Bullet Matt draws on past lessons

BASKETBALL: Ipswich’s Brisbane Bullet Matt Hodgson is on the verge of appearing in a fourth straight finals campaign.

After playing college ball at Southern Utah University and St Mary’s California, Hodgson linked with the Adelaide 36ers for three seasons, taking them to the playoffs in 2017 and all the way to 2018 NBL Grand Final series.

Shortly after he signed with Brisbane and he has been integral over the past two seasons as the franchise finished fourth last year.

During his career’s formative years he was unsure what type of player he wanted to be.

These days he has discovered his identity as a professional basketballer.

“The beautiful part of being a pro is over the years you learn what works for you and what doesn’t,” he said.

“When I first started out I was trying everything and anything and I wasn’t quite sure of myself.

“After a lot of trial and error and reflection I started to become a bit more fine tuned with my physical and mental preparation, my approach to games, my perspective to life and basketball, and that’s made a big difference.”

As he strives to reach a fourth straight playoffs,

“Hodgson will call on lessons gained from previous experiences.

“Possession is incredibly critical in finals,” he said.

“Little things that you can let slip during the season.

“Effort and focus areas become extraordinarily magnified and they become critical moments in big games.

“Obviously you have to continue to hit shots but it is little things like effort on the offensive glass and paying attention to scouting.

“Everything like that becomes so crucial because each possession the importance of it becomes magnified as compared to a regular season.”