Leader calls for extra effort after ‘humbling’ defeat

PLAYING against your former team is never easy.

But when they provide a punishing lesson, it adds a new level of disappointment to a 'strange' situation.

Having felt the brunt of a 7-2 defeat to the Brisbane Knights, Western Spirit co-captain Jose Fernandez knows his team must reset this season.

"It was a strange feeling,'' Fernandez said of tackling some of his former teammates on Friday night.

It was also the previous club of head coach Reginald Yaqub and some other current Spirit footballers.

However, more important for the experienced centre back is how his team recovers from the early setback.

After an encouraging 4-2 win over UQ in their Brisbane Premier League (BPL) debut, Spirit received a timely wake-up call against the Knights.

Having attacking midfielder Prefina Mabelo sent off for an "over energetic'' tackle didn't help a Spirit team eager to establish a firm footing in this year's BPL.

Fernandez said having to play with 10 men was only part of the problem as Spirit slipped behind 4-1 in the first half.

"It was a mixture of different elements,'' he said.

"They were ready for the night. We weren't. We started off very slow.

"We got a red card in the first half that didn't help.''

In his third season with Spirit, Fernandez is sharing the captaincy duties with another seasoned performer and former Brisbane Knights midfielder Stefan Vrbesic.

He said the Knights attacking force got the better of Spirit's defensive unit.

"It sort of brings us down a bit,'' Fernandez, 33, said.

"We were all feeling very ecstatic and very confident after winning our first game of the season.

"So they (Brisbane Knights) definitely humbled us a little bit''.

Fernandez said the Knights were clearly the better side on the night.

"They have some handy strikers that punished our mistakes very early,'' he said.

"We lost the ball in very crucial areas that exposed us and they were quick to punish us.''

Spirit's next game is also away - against The Gap next Saturday night.

"We'll recover. We'll just sort of have to pick ourselves up now,'' Fernandez said.

"We have got to come to terms with we are in the BPL now and quickly learn.''

Western Spirit's Reserve Grade side beat the Brisbane Knights 2-0 on Friday night.