Woman dies after bashing during dog walk

The St Albans driveway where Le Le was found on Thursday night. She died on Monday afternoon. Picture: Victoria Police.

THE victim of a brutal attack while walking her dogs on Thursday night in suburban Melbourne has died from her injuries.

Le Ngoc Le, 77, was bashed and left in a pool of her own blood in a St Albans driveway shortly after 7pm. She was found by passers-by who comforted her at the scene until an ambulance arrived.

She suffered "significant brain injuries", according to police, and spent three days in Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition. Victoria Police confirmed Ms Le died in hospital on Monday afternoon.

Amy Tran, 30, had earlier been charged with intentionally causing serious injury. She faced Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Monday where she was denied bail. It's expected the charges will be upgraded.

Detective Sen-Constable Scott Riley told the court on Monday a number of witnesses saw Tran near the scene of the alleged attack.

"On Thursday, Ms Le was found seriously assaulted," he said. "Prior to that a number of persons nearby heard three or four loud screams.

"Witnesses saw across from (the driveway where Ms Le was found) the accused acting in a bizarre manner. Witnesses tried to engage with the accused but were unsuccessful."

CCTV footage allegedly shows Ms Le and Tran at the scene shortly after 7pm.

When told Ms Le "will not survive", Ms Tran smiled and laughed. The court heard the accused suffers from schizophrenia and has a history of drug use and violent offending.