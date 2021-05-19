‘Lazy’ moment leads to more trouble after police search home

An Ipswich man has pleaded guilty to three charges in court.

A MOMENT of “laziness” turned a bad situation worse for an Ipswich man who failed to follow police orders.

When police searched the man’s Silkstone home, they found meth in his bedroom and two syringes in his wardrobe.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Matt Anthony Holland, 31, was home when officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch arrived at his home with a search warrant about 7pm on April 21.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police searched the bedroom.

“(They found) in the bedside table, a clipseal bag containing approximately 0.1 gram of a crystal substance,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Further located were two used syringes within the wardrobe.”



Sgt Caldwell said police questioned Holland about the crystal substance.

“He advised it was his and that it was methylamphetamine,” he said.

“He advised he had used the needles and was unable to find a sharps container to dispose of them correctly.”

The court heard officers charged Holland for drug possession and failing to dispose of the needle and directed him to visit the police station within the week.

“He was issued with an ID particulars notice and it was explained to him he was required to attend the station within seven days,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He failed to attend as required.

“He said he did not have transport to attend Ipswich Police Station.”

Holland pleaded guilty to three charges including drug possession, contravention of police direction, and failing to safely dispose of a needle and syringe.

He told Magistrate Jacqueline Payne he had made a mistake by not attending the police station.

“It was a mistake, really, I was a bit lazy,” Holland said.

He was fined $300 and a conviction was not recorded.

