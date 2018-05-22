Lazy cartoons hit the same old target

NOT FUNNY: Cartoon is plain propaganda suitable for a Coalition newsletter and should not appear in a paper trying to maintain and improve a circulation base, says reader Wayne Offer.

IN A world where we the punters have to really access what is real news and what is fabrication, it's getting increasingly difficult to get a balanced view from the broadsheets as sadly they too are influenced by their billionaire owners' agendas and personal beliefs.

I can honestly say that this outlet's team does a remarkable job most of the time in delivering balanced news with the exception of the cartoonist.

My interpretation of what a cartoonist should be is to bring into focus local and international events and encourage thoughtful reflections with a dash of humour.

This is a skill in which many of our great professionals of the art, especially in Australia, have entertained the populations nationally and internationally.

Sadly, Zanetti's is focused on union-bashing and portraying the association of workers and their right to join a union in a poor light.

Unions look at how politicians perform and put up a challenge to big business and corporate entities.

Every week the CFMEU is portrayed negatively.

The sad thing is it's just not thought-provoking or even funny.

It's plain propaganda suitable for a Coalition newsletter and should appear in a paper trying to maintain and improve a circulation base.

In the past through the letters page, I have raised the inappropriateness of his views on women's issues which can be hurtful to some but are open to interpretation it may be claimed.

These have been severely lacking in the core element of a cartoonist - humour.

Most politicians regard it as an honour to be the subject of a professional whether theskill be complimentary or not.

I'm afraid our man will never reach that level until he takes a much broader view of his subjects and moves away from portraying to us his lazy style of punching the same old punching bag.

WAYNE OFFER Thagoona