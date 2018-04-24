Layla likes fresh look of Super League side

AS one of the senior Ipswich players in the South West Queensland team, Layla Eleison enjoys the annual Super League championships.

"I love it,'' the Ipswich competition's 2017 female Sports Excellence award winner said.

"Mixing with the Toowoomba girls is so much fun to play with.''

Eleison has been one of the regular players in the Lumberjills side at recent Super League tournaments.

But after the representative team has missed out on contesting major finals, Eleison was happy to see the latest line-up chosen.

"I think our coach Terry Khan has gone for a fresh look this year,'' Eleison, 19, said.

"He still picked some experienced players but he's definitely going for a very fast team this year and people that gel together.''

Khan, from Toowoomba, has guided the Lumberjills in recent years.

Among the other senior Ipswich players chosen are Australian Country representative Sara Rogers and Natalie Davison, both Hancock Brothers teammates of Eleison in the Ipswich competition.

Another Hancocks speedster Kelly McNamara and maturing Wests' talent Jordn Office are among Lumberjills' debutants.

The squad has been training together regularly since February with dual-registered players like Eleison enhancing their fitness.

Apart from playing for Hancocks in Ipswich, Eleison is also lining up for Easts in the Brisbane competition.

The Queensland under 21 player was thrilled to see Ipswich product Jordyn Holzberger share in the Australian Hockeyroos' silver medal performance at the Commonwealth Games.

"She had a great Games. It was good to watch her,'' Eleison said.

Eleison is hoping to catch up with Holzberger at future state representative training and national competitions.

The South West Lumberjacks men's team also features a number of quality Ipswich players, including national league goalkeeper Cade Banditt.

Jay Pavitt, Zac Profke, Caleb McCoombes, Sam Morgan and Kai Douglas are among the up and coming players deserving a chance to display their skills at next month's competitive Super League championships in Brisbane.

The South West zone teams named for the annual Super League competition in Brisbane from May 5-7.

Lumberjacks: Cade Banditt, Joshua Bidgood, Jarrod Brown, Jens Christensen, Campbell Coghlan, Zachary Day, Kai Douglas, Matthew Finn, Max Harding, Liam Hart, Caleb McCoombes, Sam Morgan, Jay Pavitt, Zac Profke, Craig Smith, Nathan Smith, Ryan Smith, Tyler Spry.

Lumberjills: Talicia Canty, Natalie Davison, Layla Eleison, Holly Gilbar, Johannah Goschnick, Aimee Griffiths, Georgia Hilas, Elise Matherson, Kelly McNamara, Jordn Office, Sara Rogers, Amanda Ross, Sarah Steinhardt, Madeline Stower, Briana Suey, Kacie Trost, Ella White, Katie Wolstein.