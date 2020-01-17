Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sad woman standing with doll
Sad woman standing with doll
News

Lawyers slam plan to force priests to report confessions

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
17th Jan 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORCING priests to report confessions of child sexual abusers could impede upon a cornerstone of the legal profession, it has been warned.

Concerns have been raised by legal organisations including the Queensland Law Society that the proposal could threaten client legal privilege.

The extraordinary comments join Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge, who hit out at the State Government's proposal, which would force priests to report the confessions of child abusers.

In his submission to the parliamentary committee, Queensland Law Society president Luke Murphy warned "removing the privilege associated with religious confession will set a dangerous precedent which may be relied on, in the future, to remove or restrict legal professional privilege, also known as client legal privilege".

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath at parliament. Photo: Annette Dew
Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath at parliament. Photo: Annette Dew

But Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath told The Courier-Mail no Labor government would ever seek to remove legal professional privilege.

More Stories

Show More
priests religion sex confessions sex offenders

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Abbie’s dream to ride again after horror horse accident

        premium_icon Abbie’s dream to ride again after horror horse accident

        News The little 10-year-old girl who was paralysed after a riding accident has a goal to ride her horse again — and each day she’s getting closer.

        Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

        premium_icon Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

        Politics Pauline Hanson says regional Queensland says ‘no’ to Olympics

        What you need to know about parking changes at hospital

        premium_icon What you need to know about parking changes at hospital

        News Concerns have been raised over changes to parking prices at Ipswich hospital.

        Next move for former councillors on commission decision

        premium_icon Next move for former councillors on commission decision

        News A group of former Ipswich City Councillors whose case for unfair dismissal was...